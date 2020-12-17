Online Originals: Schools extend end-of-course exams

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Students in North Carolina are taking their end-of-course exams for the fall semester.

Officials from the State Board of Education decided to move forward with the tests, despite concerns about the pandemic affecting the results. Now, students have until June 2021 to complete fall semester’s tests.

“We have had some complaints about parents not wanting to bring their child in to test, but we have not had any complaints about the tests,” said Andrea Lilley, Beaufort County’s chief academic officer.

“We have had some students falling a little behind, but the schools have done a great job of going back and contacting those parents and contacting those students and work with getting them caught up.”

Lilley said the EOC exams are important to help guide the county forward.

Our job at the end of the day is to make sure that our students have mastered all the content based on the state standards, and in order to do that, we need them to take the assessment so we can see where their at so we can provide those supports for them. Andrea Lilley, Beaufort Co. Chief Academic Officer

Some parents are concerned about the safety of the exams due to the pandemic.

“And they have to be in the building to take the assessment,” Lilley said.

Students are required by the state to take the exams in person. But, the State Board of Education did approve an extension to help keep COVID-19 cases down Now, students have until the end of June to complete their fall exams. The state is also asking for another federal waiver for this semester’s exams.

That waiver was initially declined by the current administration in office. Once Joe Biden is sworn in as president, the State BOE plans to move forward with another waiver request.

Lilley said they’re in favor of continuing the tests so they can determine how education can return to normal after the pandemic.

And until that comes back we do not know where our accountability leads for this year, but what we’re doing as a district is moving forward with the testing and to make sure we’re doing the right things by our students. Andrea Lilley, Beaufort Co. Chief Academic Officer

The EOC from last school year were waived due to the pandemic.

