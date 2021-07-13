Onslow County Adopt a Teacher helps fill local classrooms

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County Adopt a Teacher is a Facebook group working to help teachers fill classrooms before the start of the school year.

Founder Kristin Greer started the group in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. She said it was successful last year that she decided to start it again.

CLICK HERE for our WNCT Breaking News newsletters

Teachers can create an Amazon wish-list link and post it in the group under their corresponding grade then community members can purchase supplies from those lists. The supplies will be sent directly to the teacher.

To check out the group, click here to find “Onslow County Adopt a Teacher” on Facebook.