Pitt County Schools hosts new teacher orientation welcoming them to district

The Pitt County School system welcomed more than one hundred new teachers to the district this week.

New and current educators took part in a week-long training course at J.H. Rose High School.

Teachers went through various training sessions and seminars. They learned classroom and time management skills and also what to expect on the first day of school.

“What are those things you need to know before students walk in, when they walk in and at the end of the day what things do you hope to accomplish,” said Lori Collins, Teacher Support Coordinator, PCS. “It is important to have some comradery, to build sustainable relationships not only at their school but at a district level.”

Teacher work days begin next week for many districts across the East.