The College Foundation of North Carolina shares campaign to help students get to college

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – COVID-19 is still impacting students across the state of North Carolina. The College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC) is helping families, students, and non-traditional students get back on track in their college and career plans.
Since COVID-19 has turned a lot of people’s lives upside down, for some students that means their college dreams are on hold.
CFNC has seen a decrease in applications and financial aid numbers, especially in economically vulnerable counties. But there’s a push to help students with their college enrollment process by providing free application tools.
Students can apply and send transcripts to colleges while getting guidance on financial aid opportunities. The group also helps students find what path is right for them.
“We have assessments on our site to help students find out what skills they possess and how they match up in different careers in North Carolina,” says Brittany Privott, a Regional Representative for the College Foundation.” Earning potential in their county, what education they’ll need for those careers, and to give them a better big picture understanding of what’s really out there for them.”
Counselors are also available to help look at different options like going to a local community college or a four year university. Additionally CFNC has Spanish service reps who are there to help with any speaking Spanish families and students.
FREE College Application Tools Available at CFNC.org:
- See the list of North Carolina colleges and universities, including all community colleges, that are still accepting applications for the fall semester.
- Use the CFNC Application Hub to submit applications, send official high school transcripts, and monitor progress in one convenient location.
- Review Guaranteed Transfer programs for student who may want to start at a community college and later transfer to obtain a four-year degree.
- Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to qualify for federal and state aid to pay for college. Attend a FAFSA Drive-In event, if you need access to Wi-Fi or assistance with FAFSA completion, offered as part of the NC First in FAFSA initiative.
- Complete Residency Determination Service (RDS) to establish North Carolina residency for in-state tuition and state grants.