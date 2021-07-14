UNC-CH Faculty Council affirms confidence in chancellor after Hannah-Jones controversy

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Faculty Council of the Univerisity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Wednesday voted to affirm its confidence in Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, saying that a change in the university’s leadership “would be deeply destabilizing.”

A statement drafted and discussed by the council said a change at the helm of the university wouldn’t follow principles of shared governance. All present in the meeting voted in favor of the resolution with 11 abstaining.

The show of support for the chancellor comes after a controversy surrounding journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, who is known for her work on the 1619 Project. After a back-and-forth, Hannah-Jones was offered a tenured teaching position, which she turned down to instead work at Howard University.

The following day, members of the Carolina Black Caucus, Black Student Movement, and Black Graduate and Professional Association collectively agreed on a list of demands, which are divided into Safety and Equity categories.