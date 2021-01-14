Wake County school leaders vote to postpone return to classrooms until mid-February

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County school leaders voted Thursday to keep students on remote learning through mid-February.

The vote was 7-2 with Roxie Cash and Karen Carter voting against the plan.

Per the recommendation, the Wake County Board of Education will meet again in mid-February to review the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and determine its next steps.

County school leaders on Dec. 15 approved ending the fall semester and beginning the spring in all-remote instruction. They cited the number of teachers out sick and problems finding enough substitute teachers as two reasons.

The vote to postpone the return to classrooms came on the same day that hospitalizations in North Carolina due to the virus reached an all-time high.