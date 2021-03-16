Wayne County K-12 students returning to classrooms starting March 29, board decides

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County students will be returning to classrooms starting March 29 after a narrow decision by school leaders Tuesday.

The Wayne County Board of Education voted 4-3 to transition K-12 grades to Plan A, which is in-class learning.

Grades K-5 are already under such a plan, but only four days week.

The decision made Tuesday will move all students to five days a week.

March 24 will be the last Wednesday remote day.

“In Plan A, all health and safety protocols that were in place during Plan B will remain in effect, including mask requirements, temperature checks, health screenings,” a news release about the vote said.