ELECTION WATCH: One-stop, early voting begins in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Early voting for November municipal elections began Wednesday morning in Eastern North Carolina.

Many candidates are seeking re-election, while others are running for the first time.

It includes various mayoral positions and town council positions in Pitt, Onslow, and Beaufort counties.

In Pitt County, current Greenville mayor, P.J. Connelly, will be running against Demetrius Hicks and Renee Boston-Hill.

There is also a mayoral race in the Town of Ayden.

Mayor Steve Tripp will be running against Raymond Langley.

City of Jacksonville mayor, Sammy Phillips, will be going head-to-head against Ken Hagan.

Also, in Beaufort County, current Washington mayor, Mac Hodges, will be vying for his seat against Marshall Thurman.

There are also mayoral elections in the Town of Pine Knoll Shores in Carteret County and the Town of Robersonville in Martin County.

People who are eligible to vote and missed the regular voter registration deadline may register and vote during this time.

“Just make sure they are registered as far as the district – what district they are in and what municipality,” said Dave Davis, Director of Pitt County Board of Elections. We hope to see a good turn out, but it is really too early to say.”

One-stop early voting will run through November 1.

Election day is on November 5.