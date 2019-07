SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WAVY) – Southern Shores officials responded to an overnight fire on Sunday.

Both Southern Shores Police and Fire Departments were called to a fire at 313 Duck Road at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials say the cause of the fire appears to be an electrical issue from a detached garage near the house.

The home sustained major damage from the fire.

Everyone inside the house were able to get out and no injuries were reported.