Electronic ‘vaccine passports’ aimed at avoiding fraud coveted over paper documents

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With more and more people getting vaccinated, they are looking for ways to prove they’ve had their shots.

To do that many are looking at so-called vaccine passports so they can travel, stay at hotels, or do many other things they used to do pre-pandemic.

Once you’ve got all your vaccines done and you have paperwork to prove it, it’s not enough.

Turns out, those paper documents are not very secure.

Back on Feb. 2, Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia showed how easy it was to procure fake vaccine cards.

In less that 30 seconds on eBay, an advertisement offering a 4-pack of CDC Style vaccination cards for $35 or best offer was found.

To combat that kind of fraud, electronic vaccine passports are being developed. Israel is already using them.

Electronic ‘vaccine passport’ from Israel

Many of the passport systems rely on the QR code symbol and some worry about that.

“I feel like it could be faked,” said Raleigh resident Danielle Galloway.

Turns out her worry is not misplaced when it comes to the QR code.

“You can fake a QR code quite easily as with any open source technology,” said Louis-James Davis the CEO of V-Health Passport.

His company has invented proprietary symbol called a “V-Code,” which he says offers security and encryption.

“The V-Code is end-to end secure,” he said. “The V Code doesn’t allow the data behind it to be exposed like a QR code.”

V-Health passport

He also claims his company’s databases are secure enough to resist hacking.

In this country, there are HIPAA laws designed to protect a person’s health information, but sometimes medical databases get hacked so CBS 17 wanted to know how people felt about a vaccine database.

Raleigh resident Denice Thomas said she is not worried about vaccine database.

“I use all the apps like Wake Med and Duke and My Chart,” she said.

Right now, many companies are rushing to develop vaccine passport systems–it’s sort of like the electronic wild-west.

Sbraccia asked Davis if there should there be one system everyone uses or if we can get by with multiple systems.

“Every system has to be interoperable, meaning all of them talk to each other,” he said.

Although vaccine passports are required in Israel and The European Union wants them, the United States is still considering their use.

However, that won’t stop a private business, which may decide on its own to require a vaccine passport to shop, travel or dine.