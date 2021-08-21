Elizabeth City, Pasquotank County host 10th annual ‘Back 2 School Bash’

Courtesy of Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation have brought back its “Back 2 School Bash and Food Drive” for the 10th year.

Although the school year has started for some, others are still preparing for their return.

Residents in need of school supplies, haircuts, food, or just a day of entertainment, come on out.

The bash will be hosted on Sunday, Aug 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Elizabeth City State University’s campus inside of the R.L. Vaughan Center. The building is located at 1704 Weeksville Rd.

The Back 2 School Bash and Food Drive is a free event. Masks are required for entry.

For more information, contact Melba Smith at (252) 335-3985 or Officer Ernest Goodwin at (252) 335-4321.