ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Elizabeth City Police Department is actively out patrolling and assessing the damage caused by Dorian.

Elizabeth City Police Department

Elizabeth City Police Department

Elizabeth City Police Department

Elizabeth City Police Department

Elizabeth City Police Department

Elizabeth City Police Department

Elizabeth City Police Department

Elizabeth City Police Department

Elizabeth City Police Department

Elizabeth City Police Department

Elizabeth City Police Department

Police ask the community to be mindful of the emergency personnel, power company, and public works that are out working.

The Emergency Operation Center is open, please call 911 if you have an emergency.