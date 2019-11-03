Live Now
Elizabeth City Police investigating Saturday night shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT)- According to a press release, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at approximately 7:22 p.m., the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to Handee Hugo’s located at 101 Alexander Court in reference to shots fired.

Officers arrived in the area and stopped a vehicle that was involved in the shooting.

Kaleb Mathais Bilger, 19 years of age, last known address of 600 block of Millbrooke Circle was arrested and charged for Assault with a Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Robbery with Dangerous Weapon and Discharge Firearm in City.

Kaleb Mathais Bilger

Bilger was processed and placed in Albemarle District Jail under a $101,500.00 secured bond.

A man was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital. He has non life threatening injuries.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is still conducting a thorough investigation. If anyone has any information, please contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

