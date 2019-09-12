Elizabeth City police trying to locate missing woman last seen Monday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Police are trying to locate a missing woman last seen on Monday in Elizabeth City.

The Elizabeth City Police Department said Angelique Luma Hatch was last seen on Monday in the 200 Block of North Poindexter Street where she was employed.

Hatch is described as a light-skinned woman, with brown hair, approximately 5’6, and 130 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and a black pair of spandex pants.

According to police, Hatch does not drive.

If anyone has any information contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500