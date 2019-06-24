Emerald Isle Fire Dept. launches junior lifeguard program

Emerald Isle Fire Department is stepping up its efforts to educate kids on water safety.

In July, the fire department will launch its Junior Lifeguard Program.

The program aims to teach kids about aquatic marine life, rip current safety, and how to perform simple water rescues.

Fire officials say this is an opportunity to better educate people about the ocean.

But the goal goes further than gaining physical strength and awareness.

“It’s also going to help their families, their peers, other people out there. That knowledge is going to exponentially be passed on to everyone else,” said Brad Ray, an engineer at the Emerald Isle Fire Department.

The program is available for kids ages 9 – 17.

It is set to begin July 15 at 11 a.m. There will be two sessions for different age groups.

Space is limited. You can call Emerald Isle Fire Department for more questions at 252-354-2445 or click here for the waiver form.