Emerald Isle welcomes new town manager

In Emerald Isle, a new town manager is on the job.

Matt Zapp began his role in June 2019 and replaces Frank Rush who resigned after serving as Emerald Isle’s town manager for almost 18 years.

Zapp was previously the town manager for the town of Benson in Johnston County. Before that, he was village administrator for five years in Madison Village, Ohio.

One of his priorities is to get the beach town to look how it was before Hurricane Florence.

“We also have $2.5 million of FEMA related work that needs to be completed such as our boat ramp –we did work there, we cleaned up there. But now we have piers that are going out, our public walkways that are being repaired,” said Zapp.

Zapp is currently working with emergency responders on their hurricane preparedness plan for the season.

“The real important factor is to make sure people have their information in a timely manner and if any evacuations are necessary that we adhere to those. So getting the word out, being prepared is half the battle,” said Zapp.

The town manager says his goal is to maintain Emerald Isle as a beach community and continue the work Rush established during his time as town manager.