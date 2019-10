SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) An emergency water outage has been issued for some customers in Swansboro.

ONWASA crews will be shutting off water to make repairs to a water main around 3:30 p.m.

It will affect about 75 customers on Recreation Way, Ryan Glenn Drive, Ashley Nicole Court, Timothy Chris Court, Matthew Andrew Court, and 813 – 831 Main Street.