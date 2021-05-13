ENC city recognizes Hospital Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week is National Hospital Week, and local leaders want people in the East to remember the sacrifices our health care workers are making during the pandemic.

This week gives people the opportunity to highlight the hard work of health care workers and health systems.

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly issued a proclamation Wednesday to show support.

Connelly says the health care system plays a vital role in Greenville’s economy.

More than that, he wants people to recognize the toll the pandemic has taken on everyone.

“They’ve dealt with COVID-19 for over a year now, something non of us really knew about this time last year,” said Connelly. “We were still trying to develop and understand what was going on with the virus, and they put themselves at risk.”

