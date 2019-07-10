ENC Down Syndrome Network holds socials to connect families

The ENC Down Syndrome Network holds socials to help families and children connect.

Not only is it a time for the parents to get to know each other, but also the kids.

Socials like these are important because it allows families, with a child with special needs, to have encouragement and support to one another.

The ENC Down Syndrome Network wants families in the community with a child with down syndrome to reach out and join.

For the latest activities, they will hold along with available emotional and medical support in the area check out the ENC Down Syndrome Network.