NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Cooking, sign language, painting and belly dancing are among the 12 new enrichment courses offered by Craven Community College. The programs are part of the college’s 2023 winter schedule.

“We’re excited to fully open our doors again to community enrichment classes,” said Craig Ramey, Craven Community College director of community engagement. “People spent a lot of time closed off from social experiences and fun learning opportunities like these over the last couple of years. I think people are ready to start expanding their world again and we’ve seen a lot of interest from the community to support that.”

The winter enrichment sessions will begin with cooking classes where students will be taught how to prepare a variety of different foods. Chef Vincent Farro will teach the classes at the Volt Center Kitchen in New Bern, which recently opened in July.

“The Volt Center kitchen just opened in July and this is the first opportunity we’ve had to offer cooking classes,” Ramey said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what other ideas our local chefs bring to the table so we can continue expanding our offering of cooking classes.”

Other options include art, photography, financial planning, boat handling, golfing and dog training courses.

The classes do not contribute as credit toward any of Craven Community College’s degree programs. For more information about registration fees, locations and time commitments, visit the Craven Community College website.