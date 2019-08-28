Enrollment at Beaufort Community College is the highest it’s been in 5 years

Deciding where to attend college is often a difficult decision for many students.

In Eastern North Carolina there are plenty of options when it comes to not only four-year universities but community colleges as well.

David Loope is the President of the Beaufort County Community College, and he addresses misconceptions around community colleges.

“There’s been a long-time stigma associated with community colleges in that folks see us as being second class citizens in respect to higher education,” he says.

However, this isn’t holding Beaufort Community College back.

“We’re really excited to be able to report that our enrollment is the highest it’s been in five years we uh are now at around 1700 students on campus,” says Poole.

These days community colleges are not only helping students prep for their next step but allowing them to save time and money.

At BCCC students have the chance to receive financial aid.

Last year the school spent close to 165-thousand dollars on scholarship aid, the goal is to help students get started in school and stay to finish their programs.

For Matthew White, a second-year student, Beaufort Community College is helping him achieve his goal of becoming a registered nurse.

“People don’t really go into the community college thinking that they have so much stuff to offer but really they have a broad spectrum of different students that come in and they have different things that are taught here,” he says.

BCCC has the largest service region in the state of North Carolina for community colleges.

This includes Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington counties.