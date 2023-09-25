(Above video by Courtney Layton, WNCT)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Episode 5 of “Inside Pirate Athletics” airs Monday at 6 p.m., live from Tie Breakers in Greenville.

You can watch episodes each week at WNCT.com and at WNCT.com/wnct-now. Past episodes are also listed below.

Patrick Johnson of 94.3 The Game and “The Patrick Johnson Show” will be joined by Stephen Igoe of Hoist The Colours, who also hosts a weekday radio show at noon on 94.3 FM. The two will be joined again this week by East Carolina University head football coach Mike Houston.

The Pirates picked up their first win of the season last Saturday, winning 44-0. It’s the first shutout the defense has recorded since 2000. They will discuss that game and what’s next.

