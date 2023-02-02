EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, will lead a Democratic congressional delegation on a tour of the border in El Paso.

Escobar’s office announced Thursday evening that she will host seven members of Congress “to see firsthand how our immigration policies are affecting communities along the southern border.”

The members of the delegation include U.S. Reps. Shelia Jackson-Lee, of Texas; Mike Thompson, of California; Rick Larsen, of Washington; Hank Johnson, of Georgia; Sylvia Garcia, of Texas; Greg Casar, of Texas; and Rob Menendez, of New Jersey.

The lawmakers are expected to hold two news conferences on Friday and Saturday, though it is unclear what they will do once here or which facilities they might visit.

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators visited El Paso on Jan. 9, the day after President Joe Biden visited the Sun City, which has seen record migrant flows in the past three months.

Led by Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and independent Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, the lawmakers toured the border and met with local government officials and the heads of migrant services nonprofits on Monday.

That delegation included four Republicans, three Democrats and one independent senator.