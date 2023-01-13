Diane Ingram of Hamlet in a photo from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina teacher collected $1 million Friday from a lottery drawing she won on a second chance.

Diane Ingram of Hamlet was told about the big win last week during a phone call from lottery headquarters.

“It seemed too good to be true,” she told N.C. Education Lottery officials. “When I got here, it finally started to feel real,” she added about picking up the money in Raleigh.

Ingram said she didn’t even know about the second-chance drawing until she got the call, according to a news release from the N.C. Education Lottery.

“I completely forgot about it,” Ingram said. “Out of sight, out of mind.”

Ingram, 66, said she plans use the winnings to buy a new car, pay some bills, and take a trip to Alaska.

“Everybody dreams of this stuff,” Ingram said in the news release.

Ingram chose the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $427,500 after taxes, official said.

Ingram won the 200X The Cash second-chance drawing on Jan. 4.