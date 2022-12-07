Editor’s Note: QCN had previously reported Shanquella’s mother spoke

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The sister of Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman who was pronounced dead following a violent attack in Mexico, and organizers for a ‘Justice for Shanquella’ event, spoke Wednesday during a news conference.

“No one has been arrested,” her frustrated yet stoic sister, Quilla Long, explained. “Everybody being arrested and doing time in Mexico,” Long said when asked about justice. “Everybody extradited over there and doing time over there. That’ll be justice for us, as of now.”

The Charlotte native was on vacation with friends in October 2022 in Cabo when she died from what Mexican authorities described as a direct attack. Video obtained by Queen City News showed Robinson being slammed to the floor by someone in a resort hotel room.

An arrest warrant has been issued for one of the friends, however, the friend’s name has not officially been released.

“No arrests have been made,” Long told media on Wednesday. “We can’t say anything, they’re working on it,” she said when asked about any progress or updates in the case.

The ‘Justice for Shanquella’ event will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Charlotte at the Little Rock AME Zion Church in Uptown’s First Ward.