Convictions given for 3 suspects involved in 2016 murder case

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) Convictions were given this week in Lenoir County Superior Court for three suspects arrested in connection to a 2016 murder.

The investigation was conducted by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and Pink Hill Police Department.

NC Superior Court Judge Craig Croom presided over the pleas given by the defendants charged in the case.

On November 9, 2016, Gary Spitzer was shot and killed in his home in Pink Hill.

The investigation concluded that Spitzer was killed by the mother of an ex-girlfriend.

The mother, Phoebe Monroe, traveled from Alabama, to kill Spitzer over a child custody issue.

Two other suspects, Katey Millican (the ex-girlfriend) and Edward McDonald were also charged during the investigation due to their involvement in the murder.

Monroe pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Monroe admitted her guilt in court for the shooting and murder Spitzer.

Millican entered an Alford plea to felony accessory after the fact and received a sentence of six to eight years.

McDonald pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for his role in the murder and received a sentence of 18 months.

An Alabama woman is now officially charged with murder in the death of her ex-boyfriend in Pink Hill.

Katey Millican will make her first court appearance Tuesday morning for an open count of felony murder.

Millican was originally charged with felony conspiracy to commit murder.

Millican was originally charged with felony conspiracy to commit murder.

An Alabama woman is behind bars in connection with a weekend homicide in Lenoir County.

The Pink Hill Police Department responded to Johnson Mobile Home Park Sunday morning.

Police said Monday afternoon that 24-year-old Katey Millican found Spitzer's body and called 911. But after questioning her earlier in the day, they arrested and charged her with felony conspiracy to commit murder. She's in the Lenoir County Jail on a one million dollar bond.

The victim and Millican were previously in a relationship and she's the biological mother of the toddler. They were also said to be in a custody battle in Craven County. Millican was up from Alabama to visit the child.

Police said there are two other people of interest in the case.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.