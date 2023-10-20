SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Mario Martínez, who was Tijuana’s chief of police under the previous mayoral administration, was shot and killed last week during a visit to the city.

He was currently working as the head of public safety and security for the small coastal city of San Quintín, located about 150 miles south of border.

According to Tijuana’s Mayor Montserrat Caballero, Martínez had traveled to her city without his security detail.

“The only information we have is that he came here without his bodyguards,” said Caballero. “He didn’t request any from us, he made the choice to be unprotected.”

The Baja California Attorney General’s Office is handling the investigation.

It says Martínez was killed around 8:30 p.m. last Friday while driving a gray Nissan Pathfinder.

According to the preliminary investigation, he was found dead in the driver’s seat and had been shot multiple times through the window on the front-right passenger door.

No other information related to Martínez’s murder has been released.

He was Tijuana’s chief of police from 2017 to 2019.

“We are united in grief with his family and friends hoping they soon find closure over such a painful and irreparable loss,” read a statement issued by the city of San Quintín.