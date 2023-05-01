GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Interested in watching the royal family crown a new king? Here’s how to do it from across the pond.

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will take place at Buckingham Palace in London this Saturday. Live coverage will begin at 5 am EST, 4 am CMT, 2 am PST, and at 10 am in London. About 2,000 people from around the world have been invited to attend the event in person and some familiar faces may be present.

Network-affiliated stations will be airing the coronation live. Just tune into your area’s local station. Online streaming will also be available on all the networks. CBS News will be streaming through their app.

Other major broadcasting stations like ABC, CNN, and NBC will be showing the coronation live on TV. They will also be streaming through their live apps as well, which are available on the App Store or Google Play.

BritBox is a British TV subscription service that will have the coronation and extra commentary streamable after it airs.

