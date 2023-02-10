CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Panthers’ safety Jeremy Chinn joined CSL for an exclusive interview on BBKL’s Super Bowl special.

Chinn discussed the wild offseason Carolina has already had, first touching on new head coach Frank Reich.

“I have met coach Reich. I’m really excited; I love his mindset, the way he’s talked to me,” Chinn said. “Seems like it’s a player-led team; he’s a former player; I think the guys will really get behind him. I think he’ll be great for not just the team but the community as well.”

The Panthers made another offseason splash, hiring former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, a significant name on the coaching market.

Naturally, Chinn chatted about his thoughts on that hire.

“It’s very exciting. I’ve never met him; I haven’t talked to him,” Chinn explained. “I’m just excited to sit down and talk to him.”

BREAKING 🚨 | Ben McAdoo will not return as the @Panthers offensive coordinator in 2023, sources tell CSL. More: https://t.co/6Y1g1qLTuD pic.twitter.com/2j7IZXGT6n — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) February 9, 2023

Now entering his fourth season in the NFL, Chinn elaborated on his personal growth and relationship with the game of football.

“Time flies,” Chinn laughed. “It’s been a learning experience each year. From coaching situations to playing situations, different positions, and all types of things. Each year, I’ve learned something.”