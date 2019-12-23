Expanding city bus routes in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Jacksonville is looking at ways to expand city bus routes.

In order to do that, they are looking at operating routes every hour.

It will allow the city to expand service to the bell fork and gum branch road corridor.

“Right now, people are walking all the way up to Henderson or all way down to Harget/Country Club to access the bus system as is right now,” said Roy D. Bredahl Jr., Transit Operations Manager.

The City of Jacksonville is still looking for feedback from the public.

You can call or visit the city call to give your opinion.

All public comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. on December 31.