Person hands over explosive devices in Wayne County

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says someone brought two explosive devices to the Dudley Volunteer Fire Department to be handed over.

When the members of the fire department say the items which had been laid down at the entrance door of the fire station, they recognized the two items as being potential explosive devices.

The fire department requested that the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office respond to their station. Upon the arrival of the deputies, they also recognized the items as potential explosive devices.

The Explosive Ordinance Disposal team from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and the Bomb Team with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation were notified and responded. These two teams worked together and both confirmed the items were manufactured to indicate they were explosive in nature.

A robot was used to move the items to a safe area in the vicinity of the fire station and rendered safe by the teams.

After being rendered safe, a more thorough examination of the remains was conducted and it was determined that the items were explosive in nature.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been contacted to respond as well.

This investigation is ongoing and updates will be sent as additional information is available.