CONCORD (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Local businesses seem to have gotten a boost from an extra day of race fans in Concord. Two rained-out races meant many fans stuck around longer to see the Xfinity and Cup races Monday.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway says this is the first time ever they ran a doubleheader on a Monday with the Xfinity and Cup races on the same day.

It was a bright ending for businesses to a long, dreary weekend.

NASCAR fans are in it for the long haul.

“You just go with the flow, if you really love racing, you wait it out, and we do, so we wait it out,” said Sallie Hooker, a race fan who camped out for the Coca-Cola 600.

Days of downpours lead to the first Coke 600 in 14 years, since 2009, postponed until Monday.

“It was worth it, it was worth it,” said Hooker.

Ryan Blaney wasn’t the only one celebrating a victory.

“Fortunate to win it, and my parents are here, so that’s the coolest thing ever, what a fun night,” said Blaney after the win.

The weather at the track wasn’t picturesque.

“We typically don’t get a lot of race fans in on race day because they’re all at the track,” said Sarah Dabbs, owner of Johnny Roger’s BBQ & Burgers.

A barbeque and burger business got its extra fill of customers on Saturday, once the call was made, and the rainy weather moved the Xfinity race to Monday.

“We had a lot of folks that came in and were telling our staff, ‘This is my first time here, I’ve heard a lot about this place, I’m from out of town,’ so we got to see a lot of new faces,” said Dabbs.

Fans spent money for an extra day.

“She just munched, I ordered ice cream and lemonade,” said Hooker.

It may have been a bit of a wash between fair weather and hardcore fans.

“They want to go get a quick bite to eat,” said Dabbs.

We know NASCAR fans are always hungry for the sport.

The Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau tells Queen City News it will be about a week before they get in hotel and lodging data from this past weekend, but they believe that because the Coca-Cola 600 was moved to Monday, many hotel guests extended their stays, and shopped and dined a little more because they were in the area an extra day.