Facebook images and videos causing issues around the world

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

Facebook is having problems loading images and videos for many users, businesses, and content publishers, including WNCT, as images and videos are failing to upload, or are loading very slowly for many users.

In an email sent to publishers on Wednesday morning, Facebook said “We’re experiencing a bug that’s affecting publishing on our platform,” and said its teams are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.

This is what many users are seeing when trying to view new images or videos on Facebook, but old images and videos seem to be working perfectly for most users.