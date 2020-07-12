Faith is getting many people through the pandemic

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In these difficult times, many people are turning to their faith. At Herring Grove Free Will Baptist Church in Kinston, faith is what makes them stronger.

Like many churches, Herring Grove is holding outdoor services. Pastor Michelle G. Gooding says she’s grateful the church can still come together in these difficult times.

“There is no instruction book for this other than God’s bible,” said Gooding.

Pastor Gooding has been going to Herring Grove since she was a child. For Gooding, the pandemic has made her faith stronger.

“I believe we can trust in God,” said Gooding during a church service.

The church also recently welcomed new member Charlene Griffin Wood.

“This is home. To me it’s home, and I love it,” said Wood.

Like Pastor Gooding, her faith hasn’t faded.

“In God all things are possible. We just gotta believe in the faith, because you know he’s a healer,” said Wood.

Church leaders at Herring Grove say they’ll continue holding outdoor services for the foreseeable future.