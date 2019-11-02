Fake cop joins Wilson police chase involving possible murder suspect, makes arrests

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police arrested a man posing as a law enforcement officer during an October traffic stop that netted the arrests of five other men.

Police say on Oct. 5, at 11:11 p.m., Wilson police officers conducted a traffic stop at the Food Mart located on 6407 Ward Blvd. regarding a possible murder suspect as a vehicle passenger.

The vehicle, occupied by five males, made a stop in the store but fled as officers were approaching the vehicle.

A vehicle chase ensued and lasted for approximately two miles, police say. The vehicle was forced to a stop by a black Ford Taurus on Pender Street near Vance Street.

Police say the Taurus then drove past the pursuing police cars and the suspect vehicle before slowing down and forcing the suspect vehicle to be pinned between the lead police vehicle and it. The Taurus was equipped with blue lights and they were in operation during the incident.

When the suspect vehicle stopped, pursuing officers conducted the traffic stop. The driver of the Taurus exited his vehicle and, at gunpoint, ordered the driver of the suspect vehicle out of the vehicle.

All of the occupants of the vehicle got out after being ordered to do so.

The driver of the Taurus, later identified as David Adams Jr., handcuffed the suspect and began searching him. Adams was ordered to stop his actions due to his unknown law enforcement status.

Adams left the scene, police say, before investigating officers were able to speak with him. It was later determined that he was not a sworn law enforcement officer.

A warrant was obtained for Adams’ arrest and he was served that warrant on charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer. He received a $1,500 unsecured bond.

Five other men were arrested after a search of their vehicle revealed a handgun, MDMA pills, Codeine pills, a Vyvanse pill, and $708.

Henry L. Davis, IV

Jamail Barnes

Rakeem McNair

Dwan Dawson

Tafari Dupree

Henry L. Davis, IV, 20: misdemeanor possession of marijuana and open container of spiritous liquor in a motor vehicle — cited and released

Jamail Barnes, 18: misdemeanor possession of marijuana, $1,500 secured bond

Rakeem McNair, 20: felony flee/elude, felony possession of Schedule II drug, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, $6,500 secured bond

Dwan Dawson, 21: felony possession of Schedule II drug, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, $2,500 secured bond

Tafari Dupree, 21: felony possession of marijuana possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana, $3,500 secured bond

The handgun recovered was thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit. An investigation has begun regarding possible charges related to the handgun.

Police say Barnes’ brother was the possible murder suspect that was believed to be in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. Barnes admitted that he was wearing the same clothes that were being worn by his brother earlier that day.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call them at 252-399-2323 or Crimestoppers at 252-243-2255.