Families impacted by Florence fear of losing home ahead of Dorian

The damage and memories from Hurricane Florence still making BJ Steins emotional.

Jerry and BJ Steins home took on water during Florence, leaving their home damaged forcing them to elevate it.

The family hired a contractor to do the work and add a foundation underneath.

The work was never completed.

And as Hurricane Dorian approaches fear is settling in.

The Steins family isn’t the only family feeling they’ve been scammed by contractor Steve Steiner.

Both of their homes now elevated with no foundation.

Steins has been in and out of court with Steiner, since November 2018.

Claiming Steiner signed two agreements that he would finish the work — but never did.

The Steins family live in Smyrna —just down the road from the Cape Lookout National Seashore.

Raising the risks of more damage to her home as Dorian heads to the North Carolina coast.