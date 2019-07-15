Families still without air conditioning at Kearney Park

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Janice Spain has issues with the central air conditioning at her home in the Greenville Housing Authority Kearney Park.

Nearly 20 families have also been without central air conditioning since March.

With the hot weather, residents are frustrated and want repairs to be done sooner.

People say it’s affecting residents with health issues, the elderly and children.

The Greenville Housing Authority has installed window units and fans to help with the heat, but Spain says the temporary units are not helpful.

Each home can get window units and fans depending on the size and number of bedrooms.

City of Greenville councilmember Monica Daniels says they are working to fix the issue.

Daniels wants residents to know they are not being forgotten.