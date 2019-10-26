Family comes to defense of Harnett County mom charged over children’s deplorable living conditions

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — Savannah Lewis, 29, is accused of starving her two special needs children. Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats calls it the worst case of child abuse he’s seen in his time in law enforcement.

Lewis’ mother coming to her defense.

“My daughter is an A-1 mother,” Laura Beck said.

Beck said her daughter lives for her three children. They’re 10, 13 and 15 years old.

She said Lewis did nothing wrong.

Investigators said they were first called to Lewis’ Heritage Way home in Cameron after getting a tip there could be drug activity going on there. When deputies arrived, they said the conditions inside the home and the conditions of the children concerned them. In turn, they alerted the Department of Social Services.

“It’s the worst case of living conditions that I’ve seen children, that I’ve witnessed, in the years that I’ve been with law enforcement,” Coats said.

He said the house was infested with roaches, the floors were covered in trash, and the children appeared malnourished.

Beck explained that the two older children, the ones investigators focused on, have special needs. They’re smaller than other children that same age.

“They both attend school every single day. That’s where they get all their physical therapy,” Beck said.

Beck said her family is making repairs to the home in the hopes the children will be able to return.

Investigators said the two disabled children remain in the hospital.

Lewis is charged with two counts of felony child abuse-serious injury. Her bond set at $400,000.