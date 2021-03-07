Family dog rescued after firefighters find it unconscious inside burning Burlington home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A dog is alive, and it’s all thanks to the crews that rescued it from a burning home in Burlington, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

At about 4:35 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to a fire at a home on the 1400 block of Belmont Street.

Crews arrived within two minutes and found flames coming from the back of the house.

The people inside were in the process of escaping when the first fire crew arrived.

Firefighters searched the house and found the family’s pet dog unresponsive.

They quickly got the dog out of the house and, with the help of police, began treating the dog for smoke inhalation.

Thanks to their efforts, the dog regained consciousness.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within 45 minutes, and no one was hurt.

Damage estimates are $35,000 to the structure and $10,000 to the contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.