CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Leon Levine, the founder of Family Dollar and a Charlotte staple, has died, his foundation confirmed to Queen City News. He was 85.

Levine was born on June 8, 1937, in Wadesboro, North Carolina.

In November of 1959, Leon Levine opened a store on Central Avenue in Charlotte – he’d call it Family Dollar. Soon, the company grew to thousands of stores nationwide.

Following his retirement in 2003, the philanthropist turned his efforts toward the Leon Levine Foundation.

According to the organization’s website, the foundation “supports programs and organizations that improve the human condition through investments in education, healthcare, human services and Jewish values.”

The Leon Levine Foundation is based out of Charlotte and invests in a number of nonprofits across the Carolinas.

Statement from UNC Charlotte sent to Queen City News:

“Leon Levine and his wife, Sandra, have been stalwart supporters of UNC Charlotte. Through their generosity, hundreds of Levine Scholars have had the opportunity to pursue excellence in the classroom, while giving back to the community around them.

UNC Charlotte sends its deepest condolences to Sandra Levine and the entire Levine family as we mourn the passing of a man who helped transform education at our University and has improved the lives of countless Charlotteans.”

Statement from Atrium Health sent to Queen City News:

“Leon’s passing is a profound loss for the Atrium Health family and beyond. He dedicated his life to helping others and, through his major investments, he shaped the way we deliver care at Atrium Health, especially in pediatric and cancer care. For decades, his philosophy was not only about transforming care but also lifting up every corner of our community. His tremendous generosity is felt across the Carolinas today and because of him, there’s a child taking his first steps, a father walking his daughter down the aisle and a neighbor being the first in their family to graduate from college. His legacy will live on for generations to come through the lives he has touched,” said Eugene A. Woods, Chief Executive Officer, Advocate Health.

“Leon embodied everything that represented good in the world. No matter where you live in our community, you are likely not far from a charitable organization impacted by Leon and Sandra‘s generous support or something that bears the Levine name. Leon’s greatest gift is his legacy. The programs and facilities he has supported have truly changed the course of care at Atrium Health. Our teammates and patients will forever feel his imprint on their lives,” said Armando Chardiet, President, Atrium Health Foundation