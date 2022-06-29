TRINTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Farming is a family affair for the Harmons.

“You got to have the family,” Michael Harmon said. “It is a lot of work. Takes a true team.”

Since the pandemic, they’ve been sharing farm living on social media.

“Our Instagram is sort of funny, but we try to do some agriculture education, too,” said Bobbie Harmon, who grew up on the family farm.

They share their life raising black angus cattle, goats, hay and you-pick flowers. They also get questions about the farm hands.

“While my son gets questions on his old Ford pick-up, we get inquiries from mothers wanting to fix up their daughters,” Michael said.

Wednesdays with worker Will include the most popular post.

“I just thought it would be fun to do a day-in-the-life of what Will (our worker) is doing,” Bobbie said. “We call it ‘Whatcha doin’ Will’…it’s Wednesday when we have the most views.”

But it’s everyone here that makes the Harmon Farm so loved online and down on the farm.

“There is not many children that get to grow up in this atmosphere,” Bobbie said. “I’m pretty happy about that.”

Right now, the Harmon Farm is open for “You-Pick Flowers.”

Visit them online at HarmonFamilyFarm.com or on Instagram @Harmon_Family_Farm.