Family looks for answers after claiming their autistic son was hit by teacher

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) One family is looking for answers after they claim their autistic son was hit by a teacher.

They’d like to keep their 6-year-old son’s identity private.

Melisa Prater filed a police report against Williamston Primary School Assistant Principal Donsenia Teel, claiming her son suffered child abuse while at school.

His grandmother Katherine Lilly says she was shocked when she heard what happened.

He began pushing around the desk.

Lilly says the assistant principal and another staff member grabbed the boy’s arms to restrain him.

She claims the boy then kicked the principal in the leg.

She then hit the boy on the arm.

Lilly says the incident happened on October 3, the family was not notified of the incident by the school or staff members.

A witness told the family what happened a week later.

Martin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Mansfield says Teel was on paid administrative leave.

She is now back at work assigned to a different school.

Mansfield says they are following all policies and procedures under state law and Martin County.