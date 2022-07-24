Keith Wright Jr. of Fayetteville with his four children.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Family members are mourning a father and a member of the military who was killed in a shooting that injured four others in Moore County this weekend.

Keith Wright Jr., 29, of Fayetteville was among five people hit by gunfire when the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

Wright was at a large gathering on Primrose Path in the Addor community south of Pinebluff when gunfire broke out, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

He died at the scene while a woman and another man were airlifted to a hospital. Two others were also wounded, deputies said.

Sunday, his family was planning Wright’s funeral instead of getting ready for his 30th birthday next month, his sister Lakeisha Wright said.

Keith Wright Jr. of Fayetteville with his four children.

Keith Wright Jr. of Fayetteville

“I don’t know where to start or end — I can’t believe someone would take you away like this,” Lakeisha Wright wrote on Facebook. “My heart hurt.”

Wright was a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Army and was currently a staff sergeant based at Fort Bragg, his sister told CBS 17.

Lakeisha Wright also said her brother leaves behind two boys and two girls, ages seven, six, four, and two.

Deputies said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931 or can provide information through the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444.