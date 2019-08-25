Family mourns death of 9-year-old boy killed in Durham shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of the 9-year-old boy shot and killed in Durham is speaking out, hoping that justice will be served.

They said Z’yon Person was one of five children in a car, headed to get snow cones when someone opened fire.

This is just heartbreaking to all of us, Joi Robertson, Z’yon’s grandmother said.

Robertson said he loved football and the game Fortnite. He was athletic, funny and smart.

“I just wanted to make him happy. Make sure he was happy and playing football, that’s what he wanted to do,” Wayne Hill, Z’yon’s father told our sister station CBS 17.

Z’yon was one of five children — the second to the youngest.

Hill said Z’yon’s two brothers and two sisters are especially devastated.

“Tragic incident. It’s unbelievable. Actually, still can’t believe it happened,” Hill said.

Z’yon was in Durham on the night of August 18 with family. Hill said his aunt was taking him and four other kids, all family to Pellican’s for snow cones when someone started shooting at the vehicle.

Z’yon was killed. His 8-year-old cousin was injured. He’s since been released from the hospital.

“Traumatized. Everybody, everybody is traumatized,” Hill said.

His family said they’re grateful for all the support they’ve received. On Thursday, his pop warner team came together to honor Z’yon.

“Turn yourself in. Just turn yourself in. So we can get some closure,” Robertson said.

A wake for Z’yon will be held Monday. His funeral scheduled for Tuesday.