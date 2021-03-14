Family offers $5,000 reward after man vanishes; was last seen at Sampson County hog farm

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A reward has been offered after a 35-year-old man was last seen more than a month ago at a Sampson County hog farm.

David “Van” Alphin was wearing coveralls and rubber work boots when he was last seen Feb. 2 around 9 a.m. at the hog farm on Elwood Road, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities first sought help finding Alphin last month, but Sunday a $5,000 reward from Alphin’s family was offered to help find him, according to a news release from deputies.

CBS 17 has learned Alphin lived alone and it was not unusual for him to not be seen or heard from for a few days at a time but he would usually check in with his family.

His family reported him missing after he didn’t check in with them for a longer period than normal.

Alphin is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

The sheriff’s office said a white unknown SUV was seen in the area of the farm around the time Alphin went missing. But the sheriff’s office wouldn’t confirm it is connected to his disappearance.

Anyone with information on the location of David “Van” Alphin is asked to contact the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 592-4141 or their local law enforcement agency.