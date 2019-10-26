Fans get ready ECU’s Homecoming game

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – It’s not just another ECU football game it’s Homecoming.

This is a weekend where alumni can come back to ECU and celebrate the university.

For this year’s Homecoming game the Pirates are playing the South Florida Bulls and fans are ready to cheer ECU on.

“I was here for about to years under grad school 93′-95′ so I live about an hour away so I get to come down to a lot of games, we have a great group of friends so hopefully we can pull it out and win and be a fabulous weekend,” says alumni Gregg Whithead.

Friends, family, old and new students were tailgating together before the game.

For many Homecoming is a time to reconnect with old friends.

“It’s just wonderful you never know who you’re going to run into that you saw and hung around with a long long long time ago for me!” says alumni Lori Odum.

Energy was high as game time approached and win or lose Homecoming weekend is a memorable and exciting time for ECU students and alumni.