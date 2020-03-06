Farmville Central Boys, Girls Basketball to Play in Eastern Regionals

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- There’s something special brewing at Farmville Central this month and it happens to be on the basketball court.

“This is something that will bind us all together,” said Larry Williford, Farmville Central Boys Basketball Head Coach.

The defending 2A state champions are no stranger to success in big games.

“On game night, we are a bit more business approached. We’ve been together for a long time,” said Williford. “I don’t think we’ve got that wild-eyed, excited look or the mysterious look when you walk into a big arena. They’ve seen it. They’ve played in front of a lot of people.”

Those wins led to their title last year.

“We’ve talked about going back-to-back and winning a state championship,” added Williford. “You never get to next Saturday without winning tomorrow.”

The boys team is not the only Jaguar squad representing Farmville this weekend. The ladies are going for a title of their own.

“We just have to rebound, box out, hit a lot of free throws and hope we can get down court to beat them,” said Hollis Harper, Farmville Central Girls Basketball Head Coach.

Harper and the girls team beat Kinston in last year’s regional final. Fast forward to 2020, and, as Yogi Berra said, “It’s deja-vu all over again!”

“You have to prepare them again this year,” said Harper. “You have to think about if they are going to be hungry, because when you are playing a team twice one of them will be.”

The 1A and 2A east boys and girls finalists tip off at Minges Coliseum Saturday. The Farmville girls play Kinston at 4:00 p.m. The boys will face South Granville at 6:00 p.m.

They’re expecting a rowdy crowd.

“It’s a different environment than a college game. You know, the passion is high, everyone’s emotions are on a ten, and you can’t hear yourself think,” said Williford.

As playoffs go, win and advance until you reach the top!