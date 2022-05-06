FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for the kids to possibly ask for a pony.

On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Home Place Strawberries and More will host an event called Springfest. The event will allow the public to come to a farm and shop from local vendors. The event will also have hot dogs, homemade ice cream and much more.

The event will be held at 3055 Chinquapin Rd in Farmville.

For kids ages 2-12, the price will be $10 for wrist bands that include a hayride, train ride, inflatables and to allow them to feed the animals, and access to the playground. Customers will also be able to have strawberries available for pre-pick and for the customers to pick some themselves.

