PASQUOTANK CO., N.C. (WAVY) – A man has died after he was run over by a car on Lovers Lane early Sunday morning.

Officials say it appears 23-year-old Marcus Gay was lying in the roadway near Creek Road when he was hit.

According to N.C. Highway Patrol, the driver initially kept going, but then turned around and called 911 when he realized what happened.

Troopers say the District Attorney will decide whether or not to press charges against the driver.