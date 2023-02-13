FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people in Fayetteville are facing a combined 116 counts of animal cruelty.

On Saturday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Detectives arrested and charged 30-year-old Christina Amber Ratley and 29-year-old Jordan Leigh Didier of Fayetteville on several animal cruelty related charges.

Ratley was charged with 58 counts of cruelty to animals, 58 counts of misdemeanor conspiracy, felony kill animals by starvation, and felony conspiracy.

Didier was also charged with 58 counts of cruelty to animals, 58 counts of misdemeanor conspiracy, felony kill animals by starvation, and felony conspiracy.

The sheriff’s office says they were both taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and processed. Ratley and Didier each received a $34,000 secured bond with a first appearance scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Detective L. Pongratz at (910) 677-5458 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.